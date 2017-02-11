US Pres. Trump: Powell understands what it takes to make economy grow

US Pres. Trump: Powell understands what it takes to make economy growBy Eren Sengezer
Following his announcement of Jerome Powell as the next Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System nominee, US President Trump is delivering his remarks.
U.S. economy requires sound monetary policy.
Powell will lead an independent central bank.
Powell is a consensus builder for sound monetary policy, has wisdom and leadership to guide economy through any challenges.
Hope senate will swiftly confirm Powell.
Powell understands what it takes to make economy grow.
If confirmed he will seek stable prices and maximum employment.
Key notes
FOMC meeting overshadowed by Fed chair announcement - Danske Bank.
According to analysts from Danske Bank, the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December. They see yesterday’s meeting overshadowed by Trump’s announcement of the next chair.
US: Powell expected to be nominated to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed Chair - HSBC.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell is expected to be nominated to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed Chair in February 2018 and this outcome would imply likely continuity in US monetary policy; a lighter touch on bank regulation, however, is possible, according to analysts at HSBC.
About Jerome Powell (via federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Prior to his appointment to the Board, Mr. Powell was a visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C., where he focused on federal and state fiscal issues. From 1997 through 2005, Mr. Powell was a partner at The Carlyle Group.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.