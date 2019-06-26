US Pres. Trump: Possible could reach a trade deal with Xi at G20

In an interview with Fox Business, the U.S. President Trump said that China knows what the U.S. has to have for the trade deal.

"Would do additional tariffs if there is no trade deal with China."

"It is possible U.S. will reach a trade deal with China, but happy where things are now."

"It is possible he could reach a trade deal with Xi at G20 and avoid the need for further tariffs."

"U.S. has had conversations with China over last few days on trade."

"China wants to make a trade deal more than the U.S."