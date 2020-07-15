US Pres. Trump leaning against sanctions on Chinese officials – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump indicated to aides that he doesn't want to further escalate tensions with Beijing, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sources further told Bloomberg that President Trump is leaning against sanctions on Chinese officials for now.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were up between 0.3% and 0.75% on the day and the US Dollar Index was losing 0.1% at 96.09.