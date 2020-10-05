US pres. Trump has not had a fever in more than 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal

A medical team said that the US President Donald Trump has not had a fever in more than 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Market implications

This is good news for risk markets such as EMFX, as it should keep the dollar pressured.

However, stimulus is what the US equity really needs confirmation of.

The S&P 500, meeting the session high on the news, is otherwise residing in a bearish wedge formation: