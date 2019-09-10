US Pres. Trump fires national security adviser Bolton, oil falls sharply

US President Donald Trump recently announced that he asked national security adviser John Bolton to resign as the national security adviser.

Easing fears over a conflict in the Middle East following this development weighed on crude oil prices. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 0.5% on the day at $57.70.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump tweeted out.

"I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."