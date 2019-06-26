US Pres. Trump: Fed policy is insane, ECB is pouring money in while Fed is taking money out

During his interview with Fox Business Network, U.S. President Trump, once again, voiced his criticism of the Federal Reserve's monetary stance, calling their policy 'insane.'

"The ECB is pouring money in while Fed is taking money out," Trump further argued. Trump also reiterated that Powell was doing a bad job. Regarding reports of his administration looking at their legal options to demote FOMC Chairman Powell, Trump stated that he never suggested to fire or demote Powell.