US Pres. Trump: Economy is doing great with tremendous upside potential

Commenting on the latest growth data, which showed that the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter expanded 2%, US President Donald Trump said that the economy was doing great "with tremendous upside potential."

"If the Fed would do what they should, we are a rocket upward!" Trump further added, via Twitter.

The US Dollar Index ignored US President Trump's latest comments and stays near its the six-day high that it set earlier in the session at 98.32.