US Pres. Trump: Could open up farm belt, parts of the mid-West, 'other places'

In an interview with Fox News, US President Trump said that they could open up farm belt, parts of the mid-West, 'other places'.

Further comments

Texas has large swaths not hit by this. People want to get back to work, it's the way "people are engineered". The sooner we go back the better lift we are going to get. Stimulus package will save Boeing, other airlines. Gilead, others making incredible things to fight virus. 'No way' the Republican convention in August will be cancelled because of the coronavirus.

US dollar reaction

The US dollar meanders near a fresh eight-day low reached at 99.22 vs. its major rivals, as ample liquidity in the markets, in the wake of the Fed’s unlimited QE, eases funding demand for the greenback.

Meanwhile, the surge in the number of new coronavirus cases across the US also adds to the weight on the buck. At the time of writing, the US dollar index trades at 99.29, modestly flat on the day.