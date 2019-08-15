US Pres. Trump: Consumers are in best shape ever, plenty of cash

US President Donald Trump recently commented on the current state of the economy in a tweet that read:

"The United States is now, by far, the biggest, strongest and most powerful economy in the world, it is not even close! As others falter, we will only get stronger. Consumers are in the best shape ever, plenty of cash. Business optimism is at an all time high!"

These remarks seem to be a reaction to the US Census Bureau's Retail Sales report, which showed an increase of 0.7% on a monthly basis in retail sales in July compared to the market expectation of 0.3%.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.24% on the day at 98.19.