US Pres. Trump: Considering hazard pay for those in direct contact with coronavirus

US President Trump on Monday said he was considering hazard pay for those in direct contact with the coronavirus.

Regarding the oil market, Trump said Russia and Saudi Arabia "both went crazy" on the oil market issues and noted that he will call Russian President Putin to talk about oil and other matters on Monday.

Trump further told Fox Business Network that he might discuss sanctions with Putin.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes look to start the day in the positive territory with the S&P 500 futures adding nearly 1% ahead of the opening bell.