US Pres. Trump: Congress has agreed to provide $8 bn to fight Coronavirus, great news

The US President Trump tweeted out earlier on Thursday, applauding Congress’ response in battling the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump tweeted: “Congress has agreed to provide $8 Billion to fight Coronavirus! This means @CDCgov, @HHSGov, and @DHSgov will have the resources they need to Keep America Safe and keep the risk to workers and families very low. This is great news for our Health, our Economy, and our Nation!”
US dollar index remains subdued in Asia
The greenback trades modestly flat vs. its main competitors despite the uptick in the US Treasury yields, as growing coronavirus risks in the US dampen the sentiment around the buck. Also, the emergency Fed rate cut continues to cast a shadow on the US currency.
The US dollar index in low near 97.30, having failed to sustain the recovery above 97.50 in the overnight trades.
