US Pres. Trump: Confident that China is sincere about wanting a trade deal

Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Macron on the final day of the 45th G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz, US President Donald Trump said that he is not satisfied with how for the WTO reforms go.

Commenting on the trade conflict, Trump stated that he was confident that China was sincere about wanting to make a trade deal with the United States. "Xi is a great leader who can’t lose 3 million jobs or more in a short period of time, that would break down the Chinese system of trade," Trump argued.

As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were all posting modest daily gains, suggesting that Trump's comments had little to no impact on risk-perception.