US Pres. Trump committed the crime of dereliction of duty, has superb lying skills – Global Times

Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin responds to US President Donald Trump’s accusations on China’s delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hu tweeted out: “Stop putting on a show. It is you and your team that should be held accountable for the huge losses of the US. Don't you know that you have acted incompetently and have committed the crime of dereliction of duty? The US political system has brought up your superb skills of lying.”

This comes after President Trump blamed China and said that the US is doing a "serious investigation of China's actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak".

“This obviously puts the trade deal in jeopardy and certainly meaning that we are miles away from a second phase. It could even mean that both teams would have to start effectively from scratch,” FXStreet’s Analyst Ross Burland explains.