US Pres. Trump: Big job numbers coming on Friday

During an interview with Fox and Friends on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that he may act to suspend the payroll tax himself if Congress doesn't reach an agreement on that issue.

Regarding the US Bureau of Labor Statistics Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that is scheduled to be released on Friday, "big job numbers are coming on Friday," Trump said.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged lower on these comments and was last seen losing 0.42% on a daily basis at 92.87.