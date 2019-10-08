The US President Trump was out on the wires last minutes, via Twitter, responding to criticism about abandoning the Kurds in Northern Syria amid heightening geopolitical tensions between Turkey and Syria.
Trump tweeted: “We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters. Likewise, our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good. Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully understands that while we only had 50 soldiers remaining in that section of Syria, and they have been removed, any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency. We are helping the Kurds financially/weapons!”
The Turkish Lira lost almost 2% vs. the greenback after Trump warned Turkey against acting in excess in a military operation, targeting Kurdish forces in Syria. At the press time, despite the latest warning, the Lira keeps its recovery momentum intact, with USD/TRY down -0.50% near 5.80 region.
