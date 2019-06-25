US Pres. Trump: Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently delivered fresh comments on the U.S.-Iran conflict via Twitter.

"The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more," Trump said.

"Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!"

The market didn't pay any attention to these remarks. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is up 3% on the day, pointing to a risk-off atmosphere.