US: Philly Fed non-manufacturing activity index advanced to 35.4 from 29.3

According to the Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey, released by Philly Fed, non-manufacturing activity index improved to 35.4 in March from 29.3 in February.

Official summary

"Respondents to the Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey reported that business expansion continued in March. Although the indicators for general current activity at the firm level, new orders, and sales/revenues decreased from last month’s readings, they remain positive, suggesting overall growth. Firms reported overall increases in full-time and part-time employment. Expectations for growth over the next six months remained optimistic."