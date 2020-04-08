US oil state senators to talk crude markets with Saudi officials Saturday - Reuters

Citing a source familiar with the planning, Reuters said on Tuesday the Republican US senators will hold a call with Saudi Arabia’s officials on Saturday.

Key details (via Reuters)

“The Senators have introduced a bill that would remove US defense systems and troops in Saudi Arabia unless it cuts oil output.

Senators Kevin Cramer and Dan Sullivan will hold a call with the officials two days after a scheduled OPEC+ meeting in which Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to agree an output cut.

stabilization of global oil markets would be discussed but had no more details.”