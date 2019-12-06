US official: US and China should find ways to ensure more effective cooperation

Brian Rademacher, Economic Development Director of Ormond Beach, told Xinhua in a recent interview at the east coastal city of Florida, The US and China should solve the trade tensions soon.

Key Quotes:

“International relations are "very important" in helping local companies do business with foreign partners including the Chinese and "it is necessary to keep those relationships open."

"We hope that they (the United States and China) find common ground soon so we can move on with trade as normal ... and the companies can continue to be successful without having to do any damage to the relationships."

It's worth noting, China is the second largest merchandise trading partner of Florida and the largest merchandise import origin of the state, as cited by the Florida-China Association.