US: Nonfarm payrolls to increase by 195k in February – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls data due for release at 1330 GMT.

Key quotes:

“The February survey period was too early to show a meaningful impact of the coronavirus outbreak on hiring.

We estimate nonfarm payrolls increased 195k in February.

20-30k boost from the weather.

We estimate the unemployment rate to 3.5%.

We estimate the average hourly earnings increased by 0.3% m/m month-over-month.”