US: Nonfarm payrolls to increase by 195k in February – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls data due for release at 1330 GMT.
Key quotes:
“The February survey period was too early to show a meaningful impact of the coronavirus outbreak on hiring.
We estimate nonfarm payrolls increased 195k in February.
20-30k boost from the weather.
We estimate the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
We estimate the average hourly earnings increased by 0.3% m/m month-over-month.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the bounce above 106.00, as S&P 500 futures turn positive
USD/JPY extends its bounce above 106.00 from half-yearly lows, as a recovery in the S&P 500 futures and US Treasury yields points to risk reset in Asia. The JPY bulls are left unimpressed by upbeat Japanese macro data amid dovish BOJ expectations.
AUD/USD keeps it above 0.6600 despite broad risk aversion, eyes on Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD remains defiant of the broad risk-off moves, mainly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, while rising 0.16% to 0.6613 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. Coronavirus headlines continue to keep the driver’s seat.
Can Non-Farm Payrolls Save the Dollar?
The US dollar sold off sharply on Thursday dropping to its weakest level against the Japanese Yen since September 2019. The greenback also resumed its rise versus euro and sterling with EUR/USD knocking on 1.12’s door.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.