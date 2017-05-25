US: More twists and turns in Trumpgate - Rabobank

Michael Every, Senior Asia-Pacific Strategist at Rabobank, explains that there will be more twists and turns in Trumpgate to try to understand too, the latest being another Washington Post story about former FBI Director Comey.

Key Quotes

“This one alleging that his decision to go public last year about dropping the Clinton email scandal was prompted by a document seen at the time as a piece of Russian intelligence, which claimed that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch (who met Bill Clinton on a runway, if one recalls correctly) had privately assured someone in the Clinton campaign that the investigation into Clinton’s handling of classified information would go nowhere, "a conversation that if made public would cast doubt on the inquiry’s integrity." Hence the FBI has to act to maintain the integrity of the justice system by undermining the justice system in over-stepping its bounds and unilaterally dropping the inquiry (as Deputy AG Rosenstein recently charged in Comey’s firing)? And, to rub salt in the wound, the document was in fact a bad Russian fake, apparently. Make sense of that if you will, and what it means for Trumpflation!”