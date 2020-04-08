US: MBA Mortgage Applications declined by 17.9% in week ending Apr. 3rd

Weekly Mortgage Applications in the US fell sharply.

US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains above 100 after the data.

Mortgage Applications in the US declined by 17.9% in the week ending April 3rd, the data published by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. This reading followed a 15.3% increase in the previous week.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Mortgage Purchase Index fell by 12.2% to its lowest level since 2015 at 185.9 and the Refinancing Index dropped by 19.4% to 3,853.1.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen adding 0.18% on the day at 100.13. The S&P 500 Real Estate Index could come under pressure after the opening bell on Wednesday due to the sharp decline in Mortgage Applications.