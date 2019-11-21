US may delay December 15 tariff hike if a deal is not reached by then – SCMP

The United States could opt-out to delay the tariff hike that is scheduled to go into effect on December 15th even if a trade deal with China is not completed by then, the Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday.

"There is still some modicum of optimism that a watered-down deal can be reached before new US tariffs go into effect on December 15, but even if the deal proves elusive, sources say it is likely they will be at least postponed," the article read.

With the initial market reaction, the USD/JPY pair spiked to a session high of 108.70 to reflect improved market sentiment. At the moment, the pair is flat on the day at 108.60. In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is adding 1.2% to confirm the upbeat mood.