US may approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine next week

The US Food and Drug Administration will meet on December 10 to discuss an emergency use authorization (EUA) of drugmaker Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

If approved, the vaccine distribution could start with 24 hours, the Secretary of Health & Human Services, Alex Azar, said.

Pfizer announced its experimental coronavirus vaccine's positive results on Nov. 6, triggering a wave of risk-on action in the financial markets and pushing the US dollar lower across the board.