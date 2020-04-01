US: Markit Manufacturing PMI slumps to 48.5 in March (final) from 50.7

- Markit Manufacturing PMI in US falls further in March's final reading.
- Major equity indexes continue to trade deep in the red after the data.
The IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 48.5 in March from 50.7 in February. This reading came in worse than the previous estimate and the market expectation of 49.2.
Commenting on the data, "the final PMI data for March are even worse than the initial flash estimate, with manufacturing output slumping to the greatest extent since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009," noted Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at the IHS Markit. "Growing numbers of company closures and lockdowns as the nation fights the COVID-19 outbreak mean business levels have collapsed."
Market reaction
Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade with heavy losses on Wednesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both erasing more than 3% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP, ISM beat
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI also beat with 49.1 points.
GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
XAU/USD under pressure below $1600/oz
Gold is consolidating the bullish spike originating from the 2020 lows while trading now below the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).
WTI clings to daily gains above $20.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are showing some signs of life above the key $20.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.