US: Markit Manufacturing PMI drops to 51.7 in January vs. 52.5 expected

- Activity in US manufacturing sector slowed down in January.
- Service sector activity continues to expand at a strong pace.
The economic activity in the US' manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace in January than it did in December, the preliminary data published by the Markit Economics showed on Friday.
The Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.7 from 52.4 in December and fell short of the market expectation of 52.5.
Other data revealed that the Services PMI improved to 53.2 from 52.8 and the Composite PMI rose to 53.1 from 52.7, both readings coming in slightly better than market estimates.
Commenting on the data, "the recovery of growth momentum across the US private sector continued to quicken at the start of 2020, with overall output rising at the sharpest pace since last March," Siân Jones, Economist at IHS Markit said. "Nonetheless, the underlying data highlights a manufacturing sector that is not out of the woods yet, with goods producers seeing only modest gains in output and new orders."
USD reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored the data and was last up 0.15% on a daily basis at 97.83.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus.
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after hitting a fresh high of 1.3172. The UK Manufacturing PMI beat with 49.8 and Services PMI with 52.9. The USD is gaining ground across the board.
Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon
Despite appearances, Bitcoin is the asset with the best risk/benefit ratio. The current falls are adjusted to the ranges of the previous rise. Downward momentum expires in the first half of February.
Gold rebounds above $1560 ahead of US PMI data
The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.
USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns
USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs.