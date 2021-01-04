US: Markit Manufacturing PMI climbs to 57.1 in December, highest since September 2014

- Markit Manufacturing PMI in US rose to multi-year high in December.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.00.
The economic activity in the US' manufacturing sector expanded at its strongest pace since September 2014 in December with the IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI climbing to 57.1 from 56.7 in November. This reading came in better than the flash estimate of 56.5 as well.
Further details of the publication showed that the Final Output Index edged lower to 58.3 from 59.2 and the Final Output Prices Index rose to its highest level since May 2011 at 58.6.
Commenting on the data, "manufacturers reported a strong end to 2020, with production and order books continuing to grow, albeit with the rates of expansion slowing as a result of rising virus case numbers and related restrictions," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.
"Producers of machinery and equipment reported sustained strong demand, suggesting companies are increasing their investment spending," Williamson added.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.38% on a daily basis at 89.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.