US lifts global health advisory related to international travel during coronavirus pandemic

The US State Department announced on Thursday that it lifted the global health advisory related to international travel during the coronavirus pandemic and said it is returning to the previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice.

Market reaction

This development seems to be providing a modest boost to market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 ındex (SPX) edged higher in the last minutes and was trading at its highest level since February 20th at 3,338 at the time of press, gaining 0.33% on the day.