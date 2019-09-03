According to Rabobank analysts, today’s main economic data release is the ISM manufacturing index for August, which is the longest running PMI for the US and is seen as an important indicator of the US business cycle.
Key Quotes
“After peaking at 60.8 in August last year the index has fallen to 51.2 in July. The Bloomberg consensus expectation is for the index to remain unchanged. However, the preliminary estimate for the ISM’s lesser-known alternative, the Markit US manufacturing PMI, already dropped below the neutral level of 50 in August, to 49.9. Today also sees the final estimate for this index in August.”
“The Bloomberg consensus is 50.0. What is clear from both surveys is that the US manufacturing sector has come to a standstill, most likely because of the global economic slowdown and the uncertainty about international trade policy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 amid trade tensions, ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades below 1.0950, the lowest in two years. as US-Sino failed to schedule new talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is due out later on.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,530 ahead of US data
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the XAU/USD pair is posting modest daily gains on Tuesday as the risk-averse atmosphere helps the precious metal find demand. As of writing, the pair was up $2 on the day at $1,532.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.