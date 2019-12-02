US ISM manufacturing amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, today's data highlight is US ISM manufacturing.

Key Quotes

“ISM manufacturing is weak but the regional indices and the Markit PMI manufacturing index point to an increase. We will also keep a close eye on the employment sub-index, which has been quite weak recently.”

“ECB President Lagarde appears at her first Parliament hearing today after her term began in November. We do not expect any signs of monetary policy implications, but focus will be on the monetary policy strategy review.”