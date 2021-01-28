US: International trade deficit narrows to $82.5 billion in December

US Goods Trade Balance rose modestly to -$82.5 billion in December.

US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains.

The United States' international trade deficit declined by $3 billion to 82.5$ billion in December, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Thursday.

Further details of the publication revealed that exports of goods for December were $133.4 billion, $5.9 billion more than November exports and imports of goods for December were $215.9 billion, $2.9 billion more than November imports.

Finally, Wholesale Inventories increased by 0.1% after staying unchanged in November.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen posting modest daily losses at 90.74.