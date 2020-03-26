US Goods Trade Balance in February prints -$59.9 billion.

US Dollar Index fails to stage a recovery after the data.

The US' international trade deficit narrowed to $59.9 billion in February from $65.9 billion in January, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Thursday.

"Exports of goods for February were $136.5 billion, $0.7 billion more than January exports," the publication further revealed. "Imports of goods for February were $196.4 billion, $5.3 billion less than January imports."

USD struggles to find demand

The USD continues to weaken against its rivals despite this upbeat reading. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.66% on the day at 100.27.