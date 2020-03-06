Trade Balance of US came in at -$45.3 billion in January.

US Dollar Index struggles to stage a meaningful recovery.

The international trade deficit of the US narrowed to $45.3 billion in January from $48.6 billion in December, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday.

"January exports were $208.6 billion, $0.9 billion less than December exports," the publication read. "January imports were $253.9billion, $4.2 billion less than December imports."

USD reaction

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, continues to trade in the negative territory below the 96 handle.