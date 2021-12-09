US inflation expectations print four-day rebound from early October lows

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, rise to the highest level in December during the four-day run-up by the end of Wednesday’s North American session, per the data source Reuters.
In doing so, the inflation gauge bounced off the nine-week low to print 2.52% at the latest.
The steady recovery in the inflation expectations underpins the US Treasury yields ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and weighs on the market sentiment.
Read: USD/JPY approaches 114.00 as coronavirus propels yields
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.4 basis points (bps) to 1.52%, up for the fourth consecutive day, whereas S&P 500 Futures print mild losses at the latest.
Reuters' latest poll on the Fed rate hike confirms the bullish bias while expecting sooner action.
Read: Fed to lift rates in Q3 2022, but risk it comes sooner – Reuters Poll
It's worth noting that the global rating giant Fitch recently said, "Inflation is prompting global monetary policy normalisation."
"Short-term oil and gas prices have risen, while long-term oil prices have remained unchanged," adds Fitch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold struggles around $1,785 as sentiment sours
Gold picks up bids to $1,785, consolidating early Asian losses during Thursday. The bright metal initially dropped on firmer US Treasury yields while the latest rebound lacks major positives and hence seems tepid, waiting for more clues to convince bears.
Chainlink hits market bottom as LINK target key resistance level at $26
Chainlink price was not immune to the selling pressure over the weekend. Chainlink was already down 39% from its most recent swing high in November, but it extended that loss to 50% on Saturday. LINK has, since then, recovered all of the weekend losses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?