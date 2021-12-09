USD/JPY approaches 114.00 as coronavirus propels yields

- USD/JPY stays on the front foot, up for fourth consecutive day.
- Covid vaccine-linked optimism fades on fresh virus-led activity restrictions in Europe.
- Geopolitical tensions, fears of early Fed rate hike add strength to the bullish bias.
- Omicron, China and inflation are the key catalysts to watch for near-term directions.
USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday top around 113.80 as Tokyo opens for Thursday.
The yen pair prints a four-day uptrend as yields stays firmer amid fresh coronavirus fears from the West, challenging the previous optimism that the South African covid variant, dubbed at Omicron, is milder than the previous strains. Also challenging the market sentiment and underpinning the US bond coupons are the chatters over the US-China and Fed rate hikes.
The re-introduction of the virus-led activity restrictions in Germany, France and the UK renews COVID-19 fears in the market even if major vaccine producers cite booster shots as effective to tame Omicron.
On the other hand, Sino-American tussles are likely escalating as US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said, “Bolstering Taiwan's self-defenses is an ‘urgent task’ and an essential feature of deterring China”. Also favoring the risk-off mood are the news suggesting the diplomatic tussles of the Washington-Tehran and the US-Russia.
At home, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida battles for the record covid stimulus in the Parliament as Tokyo registered the fourth Omicron case.
In addition to the virus-linked headlines and geopolitical fears, fresh chatters over the Fed’s rate hike, triggered by Reuters’ poll, also weigh on the US bonds and favor the Treasury yields, as well as the USD/JPY prices.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.4 basis points (bps) to 1.52%, up for the fourth consecutive day, whereas S&P 500 Futures print mild losses at the latest.
Given the recent shift in the market sentiment, the USD/JPY is likely to remain stronger as markets brace for Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Technical analysis
A daily close beyond 50-DMA, around 113.55 by the press time, pushes USD/JPY prices toward October’s top near 114.80. However, the 114.00 threshold may offer an intermediate halt during the anticipated rise.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|113.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.96
|Daily SMA50
|113.52
|Daily SMA100
|111.75
|Daily SMA200
|110.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.95
|Previous Daily Low
|113.31
|Previous Weekly High
|113.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.53
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold struggles around $1,785 as sentiment sours
Gold picks up bids to $1,785, consolidating early Asian losses during Thursday. The bright metal initially dropped on firmer US Treasury yields while the latest rebound lacks major positives and hence seems tepid, waiting for more clues to convince bears.
Chainlink hits market bottom as LINK target key resistance level at $26
Chainlink price was not immune to the selling pressure over the weekend. Chainlink was already down 39% from its most recent swing high in November, but it extended that loss to 50% on Saturday. LINK has, since then, recovered all of the weekend losses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?