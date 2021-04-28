US inflation expectations jump to the highest since April 2013

According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve data, the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, jumped to 2.41% on Wednesday to hit the highest level since April 2013, strengthening the bullish case for the store of value assets such as gold.
Inflation expectations clocked a low of 0.5% in March 2020, as financial markets crashed on fears of a coronavirus-induced recession and have been rising ever since.
The ascent has been particularly sharp over the past few weeks, courtesy of jumping covid vaccinations in the West and strengthening expectations for aggressive fiscal spending under Joe Biden's presidency.
Even as the US inflation expectations provide strong support to gold prices, the yellow metal stays mildly bid below $1,800.
Read: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gears up for $1,800, Biden’s ‘Joint Congress’ in focus
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.