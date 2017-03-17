US: Industrial production expected to post a 0.2% rebound in February - TDS

According to the analysts at TDS, US industrial production is expected by the market to post a 0.2% rebound in February following the utilities-led decline the prior month.

Key Quotes

“The market expects manufacturing production to outperform with a 0.5% m/m advance, which should be offset by utilities and mining. Preliminary University of Michigan confidence for March will be released later in the morning and is expected by the market to rise to 97.0 from 96.3.”

“Canada: Manufacturing sales are expected by TD to contract by 1.0% m/m in January, a larger pullback than the market consensus for –0.3% m/m. We see downside risk coming from both energy and motor vehicle sales and expect volumes to come in slightly below the headline print.”