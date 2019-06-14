US: Industrial production expanded by 0.4% in May following April's 0.4% contraction

Industrial production in the U.S. rebounded in May following April's dismal reading of -0.4% and expanded by 0.4% in May according to the monthly data published by the Federal Reserve. Further details of the report revealed that the capacity utilization in the same period improved to 78.1% from 77.9% to beat the market expectation of 78%.

Supported by the upbeat retail sales figures and the industrial production numbers, the US Dollar Index extended its daily upside and was last seen at 97.35, adding 0.32% on the day.