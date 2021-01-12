US: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index improves from 49 to 50.1 in January

- IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism rose above 50 threshold in January.
- S&P 500 Index stays quiet near 3,800 after the data.
The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index published by Investor's Business Daily improved to 50.1 in January from 49 in December.
"Americans have turned slightly optimistic about the outlook for the US economy as the vaccine rollout, stimulus checks and new highs for the Dow Jones ease the hit from COVID-related restrictions and layoffs," the publication read. "The IBD/TIPP Financial Related Stress Index eased 1.7 points to 63.7 in January, the lowest level since September. Readings above 50 reflect rising stress."
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.1% on the day at 3,803.
