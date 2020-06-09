US: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index falls to 47, lowest level since September 2016

Economic sentiment in the US continues to worsen in June.

US Dollar Index extends its daily slide toward 96.30.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in the US declined by 2.7 points in June to its lowest level since September of 2016 at 47.

"The six-month outlook for personal finances fell 3.1 points to 49.8, just below the 50 neutral level," the Investor's Business Daily (IBD) noted in its press release. "That's the first month since October 2013 that Americans have felt pessimistic, if only slightly, about their own finances."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to this data and continues to edge lower during the American session. As of writing, the index was at its lowest level in nearly three months at 96.36, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.