US: Housing Price Index rises 0.9% in February

US FHFA Housing Price Index rose 0.9% in February.

US Dollar Index stays in a confined range below 91.00.

The Housing Price Index released by the US Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) rose by 0.9% on a monthly basis in February following January's increase of 1%.

Meanwhile, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices in February arrived at +11.9% and came in slightly higher than the market expectation of +11.7%.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.06% on the day at 90.90.