- House prices in the US continued to decline in August.
- US Dollar Index trades in negative territory below 112.00.
The monthly data published by the US Federal Housing Finance Agency showed on Tuesday that the Housing Price Index fell by 0.7% on a monthly basis in August. This print followed July's decrease of 0.6% and came in lower than the market expectation of -0.3%.
Meanwhile, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index arrived at 13.1% on a yearly basis in August, compared to analysts' estimate of 14.4%.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the greenback weakened against its rivals with the US Dollar Index losing 0.17% on the day at 111.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9900 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 0.9900 in the early American session. After the data from the US showed that house prices declined at a faster pace than expected in August, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD extends rally to the 1.1400 area
GBP/USD extended its daily rally toward 1.1400 in the early trading hours of the American session on Tuesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar on dismal housing data fuels the pair's upside ahead of the US consumer confidence report.
Gold recovers toward $1,650 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and climbed toward $1,650 from the daily low it set below $1,640 earlier in the session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 4.2% ahead of US confidence data, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Bears go for the throat as bulls try to trigger a Bitcoin breakout in price action
Bitcoin (BTC) price action saw bulls holding all the cards over the weekend: A bullish breakout above a key red descending trend line and a daily close above it.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Consumers look fine so far, but big tech earnings are imminent
Equities remain on the bullish path but are treading cautiously. For the most part, earnings before the open continue the positive trend, but MSFT, META, and GOOGL loom large after the close.