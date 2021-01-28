US House Speaker Pelosi: Will bring budget resolution to House floor next week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that they are not taking any tools off the table for getting the coronavirus relief bill passed, as reported by Reuters.

Pelosi further noted that House will pass a reconciliation bill and added that they will bring the budget resolution to House floor next week.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 1.6% on the day and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 1.75%.