US House Speaker Pelosi: We will reach an agreement on coronavirus aid bill

"We will reach an agreement on coronavirus aid bill," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC on Thursday. Pelosi further argued that the aid in the coronavirus bill needs to be focused on disenfranchised and those who need it the most.

"US President Donald Trump could extend the moratorium on evictions and I hope he does," she added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 3,327 points.