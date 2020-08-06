US House Speaker Pelosi: COVID relief negotiations proceeding in a positive way

Coronavirus relief bill negotiations are making some progress and proceeding in a positive way, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi noted on Thursday.

"Republicans do not seem to understand the gravity of the situation," Pelosi added. "There will be no short-term extension of unemployment insurance."

Moreover, "Democrats will continue to negotiate on COVID aid until we get it done, it is on Republicans if they walk away," US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 3,326.