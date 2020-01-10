US: Headline Non-Farm Payrolls seen at +185k in December – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at the US investment banking giant Goldman Sachs offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Friday’s US labor market report due to be published at 1330 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“See employment fundamentals in the US as 'solid' and cite retail jobs growth due to 2019's late Thanksgiving along with a rebound in the Midwest following the winter storms.

Estimate the NFP headline at +185k.

See the unemployment rate at 3.5%.

Average Hourly Earnings to arrive at +0.2% m/m and +3.0% y/y.”