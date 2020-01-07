US: Goods and services deficit was $43.1 billion in November vs. $43.8 billion expected

The US' trade deficit with the world declined by $3.9 billion in November.

US Dollar Index continues to push higher toward 97.

The goods and services deficit of the United States narrowed to $43.1 billion in November from $46.9 billion in October, the data published jointly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday.

"November exports were $208.6 billion, $1.4 billion more than October exports. November imports were $251.7 billion, $2.5 billion less than October imports," the publication read. "Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $3.9 billion, or 0.7%, from the same period in 2018."

The US Dollar Index extended its recovery on the back of the upbeat data and was last up 0.25% on the day at 96.87.