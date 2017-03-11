US: Goods and services deficit at $43.5 bln in Sep, up $0.7 bln from $42.8 bln in Aug

"The goods and services deficit was $43.5 billion in September, up $0.7 billion from $42.8 billion in August, revised," the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis jointly reported on Friday.

Key highlights

September exports were $196.8 billion, $2.1 billion more than August exports.

September imports were $240.3 billion, $2.8 billion more than August imports.

The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $0.6 billion to $65.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.2 billion to $21.9 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $34.5 billion, or 9.3 percent, from the same period in 2016.

Exports increased $93.0 billion or 5.6 percent. Imports increased $127.5 billion or 6.3 percent.