US: GDP expanded by 2.1% (YoY) in Q4 as expected

Real GDP in Q4 expanded by 2.1% annually as expected.

US Dollar Index remains deep in the negative territory near 100.20 after data.

The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the US increased at an annual rate of 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) third estimate showed on Thursday. This reading came in line with the market expectation.

"In the third estimate, an upward revision to personal consumption expenditures (PCE) was largely offset by downward revisions to federal government spending and nonresidential fixed investment," the BEA noted in its publication.

Market reaction

Markets largely ignored this data. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.68% on the day at 100.25 and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down nearly 8% on the day at 0.795%.