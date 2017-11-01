US: Focus on Trump’s press conference – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that we have another quiet day today in terms of data releases and the single most important event is President-elect Donald Trump's press conference in New York City.

Key Quotes

“Hopefully, we will get more details on what to expect from the new Trump administration, although we do not know exactly what he is going to talk about. We will listen carefully for any comments on fiscal policy, trade policy, the Homeland Investment Act 2 and border adjustment taxes.”